Thu Aug 08, 2019
August 8, 2019

Kashmiri resistance

Newspost

 
August 8, 2019

The 'stable stalemate' that Eqbal Ahmad called the situation of Kashmir and the 'war of positioning' that was all Eqbal Ahmad saw in the strategies of both India and Pakistan to Kashmir are no more. The stalemate has been broken forcefully by the sheer audacity and disregard by Modi for human lives, peace and stability. Modi has leveraged the global privilege India has because of the sheer might of its economy to trump over any guarantee of self-governance and moral rights of the Kashmiris.

The struggle of the people of Kashmir is organic. Unfortunately, India normalized the oppression there through its global clout. But this is not the end. Modi may have taken a foolish and rash step in his megalomania but it should be a new lease for the spirit of Kashmiri resistance. And one day their stories of pain and defiance will triumph over this nakedness of violence.

Naveed Abbas Maitlo

Islamabad

