Man found dead at empty plot

An unidentified man was found dead at an empty plot in the Surjani Town area on Wednesday. Police officials said that the body was found at the empty plot located in Gulshan-e-Noor, Block A, within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

Reacting to the information, volunteers reached the site and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities. The police said that the deceased was believed to be aged around 50, adding that he was killed by unidentified persons over an explained reason.

Man wounded

A 35-year-old man, Gul Rehman, was injured in a firing incident in Orangi Town. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. Police officials said that the incident took place when he put up resistance during a robbery bid. The armed men managed to escape after committing the crime.

Teenage girl ‘commits suicide’

A teenage girl was found dead in her house in the Orangi Town neighborhood on Wednesday. According to police officials, the incident took place at the house located in Sector 4F within the limits of the Mominabad police station. Volunteers reached the site and shifted the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and later handed over to the victim’s family for burial.

According to SHO Asif Munawar, 16-year-old Zeenat, daughter of Saleem, apparently committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons while the police was investigating the case from different angles.