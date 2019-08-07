KU announces BDS, LLM results

Karachi University on Wednesday announced results of the annual examinations 2018 of BDS (third and final year) and LLM (Previous).

According to the KU Controller of Examinations, Professor Dr Arshad Azmi, 127 candidates were registered for BDS (Final), of which, 126 students appeared in the exams and 101 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 80.16 per cent.

All top positions were clinched by the students of the Karachi Medical and Dental College (KMDC). Bushra Anis clinched the first position by obtaining 762 marks out of total 1000 marks, Sakina Quaid Johar bagged the second position with 755 marks, whereas, Chhaya stood third with 737 marks.

According to the gazette issued, 115 candidates were registered and all of them appeared in BDS (Third year) exams, of which, 79 students were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 68.70 per cent.

Hassan Yaqoob, a student of the KMDC, obtained 647 marks out of total 1000 marks and clinched the first position, Maheen Aslam bagged the second position with 618 marks, whereas, Erum Naeem stood third with 607 marks.

For LLM (Previous) annual exams, 180 candidates were registered and 162 students appeared, of which, 93 candidates were declared pass. The overall pass percentage was 57.41 per cent.