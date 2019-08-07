Drive to create awareness about child rights initiated

The Initiator Human Development Foundation (IHDF) and the Child Rights Movement (CRM) Sindh on Wednesday started a campaign to create awareness about child rights and protection by holding a demonstration outside the Karachi Press Club.

According to the organisers, the drive aims to create awareness in public about policies and laws related to child rights in the province. “Every child should have access in decision-making through advocacy,” CRM Convener Sindh Rana Asif Habib said.

He added that six million children are currently out of school, a majority of whom is employed at shops, kiosks and other workplaces. Child protection is impossible without a child protection policy, he remarked and added that “the provincial government should implement the child protection policies at the provincial level as soon as possible.”

However, there is no valid data available about child labour due to the lack of government interest. Last year, the provincial government announced that it would start a child labour survey with the help of Unicef, but no tangible efforts were made in this regard.

As per Sahil organisation's 2018 report, around 1,016 cases of child abuse were reported in the province last year despite the enactment of the Sindh Child Protection Authority Act 2011. “The authority has failed to form district coordination committees on child rights in 29 districts,” Habib said.

He pointed out that the Child Rights Commission had not been formed, due to which the incidents of child abuse were still happening and sometimes children were even abused by close relatives.

He added that recently 20 people and two children died in electrocution incidents during the heavy rainfall. “The Provincial Disaster Management Authority should play an active role in emergencies [and] especially the Children Rehabilitation Centres should come forward to make appropriate standards for children protection.”