Gold prices rise by Rs1,750/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,750/tola, making a new all-time high in Pakistan. According to rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices in the local market rose to Rs86,250/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price increased by Rs1,500 to Rs73,945. Increase in the local prices is the result of a surge in gold prices in the international market, where rates rose by $32/ounce to $1,495/ounce. The association said prices were trading lower by Rs2,500/tola in the local market, compared with the rates in the Dubai market.