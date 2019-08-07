Gold prices rise by Rs1,750/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,750/tola, making a new all-time high in Pakistan. According to rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices in the local market rose to Rs86,250/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price increased by Rs1,500 to Rs73,945. Increase in the local prices is the result of a surge in gold prices in the international market, where rates rose by $32/ounce to $1,495/ounce. The association said prices were trading lower by Rs2,500/tola in the local market, compared with the rates in the Dubai market.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs1,750/tola, making a new all-time high in Pakistan. According to rates announced by All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, prices in the local market rose to Rs86,250/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price increased by Rs1,500 to Rs73,945. Increase in the local prices is the result of a surge in gold prices in the international market, where rates rose by $32/ounce to $1,495/ounce. The association said prices were trading lower by Rs2,500/tola in the local market, compared with the rates in the Dubai market.