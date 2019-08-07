KIA Lucky showcases Sportage

KARACHI: KIA Lucky Motors has launched Pakistan’s first all-wheel 2000cc SUV, KIA Sportage. The KLM has invested $175 million on setting up a new state-of-the-art plant having a capacity of 50,000 units/year.

KIA Sportage is Pakistan’s first All-Wheel Drive car with 100,000km or four years warranty. Price of its different variants ranges between Rs4.9 million to Rs5.4 million, said CEO of Kia Lucky Motors, Asif Rizvi, while addressing newsmen at a local hotel on Wednesday.

KIA vehicles will have Euro II engines as per the fuel options available in the country. The SUV comes in two models - top of the line being an All-Wheel Drive (AWD) version, which is a first of its kind in Pakistan among locally-manufa ctured vehicles, he added.

KIA Sportage limited quantity, introduced at introductory prices, was sold out in just 10 days. Apart from being the first All-Wheel Drive locally-assembled vehicle, KIA Sportage will have panoramic sunroof and several smarts features.

Rizvi urged the government to withdraw the recently imposed federal excise duty, revoke additional Customs duty and reduction in duty on CKD and auto parts to increase sales of vehicles and revenue.