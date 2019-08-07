Weekly inflation up 0.81 percent

ISLAMABAD: Inflation for the week ended August 1 for the combined income group witnessed an increase of 0.81 percent, compared with the previous week, latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed.

The sensitive price indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the combined group was recorded at 267.02 points against 264.88 points registered in the previous week. Meanwhile, inflation for the lowest income group also increased to 245.50 points from 244.42 points last week, showing a growth of 0.44 percent.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.32 percent, and for the lowest income group, it increased 12.94 percent. The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-08=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001-Rs12,000, Rs12,001-Rs18,000; Rs18,001-Rs35,000 and above Rs35000/month increased 0.43 percent, 0.45 percent, 0.95 percent and 1.08 percent, respectively. Average prices of 32 items increased, seven items registered decrease, while prices of the remaining 14 items remained unchanged.