Cherat Cement’s yearly profit down

Cherat Cement Company Limited’s profit fell 19 percent to Rs1.76 billion for the year ended

June 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs9.98.

Cherat Cement earned Rs2.13 billion with EPS of Rs12.07 in the preceding fiscal year.

The cement maker announced cash dividend of Re1/share. The company also announced bonus shares in proportion of 10 shares for every 100 shares held.

The company’s revenue increased to Rs15.86 billion in FY2019 from Rs14.38 billion in FY2018. Cost of sales also rose to Rs12.97 billion from Rs11.24 billion.

The company’s other income surged to Rs106.83 million from Rs81.11 million.

UBL’s profit up 49pc in January-June

United Bank Limited profit rose 49 percent year-on-year to Rs9.16 billion for the half year ended June 30, 2019, translating into EPS of Rs7.49.

UBL earned Rs6.11 billion with EPS of Rs5.06 in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The bank announced interim cash dividend of Rs2.50/share, which is in addition to interim cash dividend of Rs2.50/share already paid.

Net interest income of the bank settled at Rs30.6 billion during 1HCY19, rising five percent due to rate hikes.

UBL’s profit increased 52 percent year-on-year to Rs5.11 billion for the second quarter, translating into EPS of Rs4.19. Topline Securities said key risks for UBL include limited growth in net interest, lower than expected advances growth, and deterioration of economic indicators.