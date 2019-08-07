close
Thu Aug 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
August 8, 2019

Hydroponic farm

Business

AFP
August 8, 2019

An employee picks tomatoes at the Sfera Agricola hydroponic farm in Gavorrano. The Italian tomato is prized around the world, but its flavour has soured in recent years over reports of mafia infiltration, slave labour and toxic fires that poison water sources. Southern Europe’s biggest hydroponics farm is out to change all that, by growing pesticide-free crops in

environmentally-friendly greenhouses — and getting bumblebees to do the hard work.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business