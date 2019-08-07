Hydroponic farm

An employee picks tomatoes at the Sfera Agricola hydroponic farm in Gavorrano. The Italian tomato is prized around the world, but its flavour has soured in recent years over reports of mafia infiltration, slave labour and toxic fires that poison water sources. Southern Europe’s biggest hydroponics farm is out to change all that, by growing pesticide-free crops in

environmentally-friendly greenhouses — and getting bumblebees to do the hard work.