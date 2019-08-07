Stocks fall 2.3pc to end 52-month low on Kashmir fears

Stocks fell over two percent on Wednesday posting their fifth straight session of losses amid lingering worries over the escalating tensions between Pakistan and India on Kashmir, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a post market note said the benchmark index recorded a significant decline as regional and global issues weighed on Investors sentiments. “Equities are continuously under pressure owing to prevailing uncertainty on front of slowdown in global economic growth due to China-US trade war along with rising tensions between Pakistan-India on Kashmir front,” it added.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 2.33 percent, or 723.22 points, to close at 30,277.45 points. KSE-30 shares index followed the suit with a low of 2.84 percent, or 417.98 points, to end at 14,288.50 points. Of the 326 active scrips, 58 moved up, 249 retreated, and 19 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 65.294 million shares, compared with the turnover of 54.322 million shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corporations panic gripped investor sentiments on Indian move to revoke occupied Kashmir’s special status and the benchmark index closed 52 months low level. The index went down sharply, closing around March 2016 level, where the index has declined by 5.4 percent (-1,709 points) during the last five consecutive sessions. Trading volume improved slightly to 65 million, compared with Tuesday’s 54 million shares. Commercial banks, E&Ps and fertilisers were major draggers of the index, cumulatively shedding 466 points from the index. Banks remained under pressure after UBL and MCB announced their 2QCY19 results, which were in-line with the market expectations.

Salman Ahmad, head of institutional sales at Aba Ali Habib, said there has been continuous decline in crude oil prices in the last two sessions over the US-China trade standoff, hinting slowdown in the economies and lower the prices of companies listed at the oil and gas sector. “Oil companies have heavy weightage in the index, resulting in widespread decline in the index,” Ahmad added. Moreover, he said because of Kashmir issue and long holidays next week due to Eid most of the investors lowered the exposure in the market. “However in a week’s time, if the tension reduces at the border, there has been a possibility that the index might recover after Eid holidays,” Ahmad added.

Analysts said reports of further slowdown in economic activities kept the investors reluctant to build long positions in the market. The profit numbers of the companies listed have been below expectations and depreciation of the Pakistan rupee has been one of the major causes of trimming in the earnings.

The highest gainers were Service Industries, up Rs17 to close at Rs459/share, and Wah-Noble, up Rs10.94 to finish at Rs252/share. Companies that booked highest losses were Nestle Pakistan, down Rs171.59 to close at Rs5727.41/share, and Bata Pakistan down Rs63 to close at Rs1237.01/share. K-Electric recorded the highest volumes with the turnover of 4.598 million shares. The scrip lost seven paisas to close at Rs3.15/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in UBL, recording a turnover of 1.918 million shares, whereas the scrip lost Rs5.21 to end at Rs127.99/share.