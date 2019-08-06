PBC condemns Indian action in IHK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council Vice Chairman Syed Amjad Shah vehemently condemned action of the Indian government to end the special autonomous status of the Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by way of unlawful revocation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution through a Presidential Order.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he said that such a unilateral step of the Indian government cannot change the internationally recognised disputed status of IHK as enshrined in UN Resolutions.

He said that recent increased deployment of thousands of fresh troops in Indian Occupied Kashmir and coercive steps being taken by the Indian government and its military is an alarming threat to peace of the region.

The Vice-Chairman Pakistan Bar Council called upon the Security Council of UN for taking immediate practical steps for implementation of its longstanding resolutions ensuring holding of Plebiscite in Indian held Kashmir.

He also called upon the OIC and other International Human Rights Organisations to play their positive role to stop mass scale human rights violations in Indian held Kashmir at the hands of military and para-military troops of Indian government.