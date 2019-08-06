Court adjourns reference against Gilani till 27th

ISLAMABAD: An Accountability Court (AC) on Tuesday adjourned hearing on a corruption reference till August 27, against former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and others for allegedly misusing their authority in an illegal publicity campaign.

Duty Judge Tahir Mehmood heard the case due to the leave of AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir. During outset of hearing, NAB Prosecutor stated that all accused persons were present in

the court.

However, Gilani didn’t appear as the court had granted him exemption from hearing.

The judge asked that this date was fixed for indictment of accused persons then why accused Inaam Akbar was not produced in the court to which the prosecutor said that he couldn’t be presented as accused was also facing cases in Karachi.