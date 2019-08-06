Fear mounts in AJK as tensions soar with India

NEELUM VALLEY, AJK: Roads were empty, shops shuttered, and hotels vacant in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, as tension mounted along the Line of Control (LoC) following Delhi´s decision to bring part of the disputed Himalayan territory under its direct control.

Fears have spread throughout the Azad Jammu and Kashmir that hostilities may reignite between the nuclear-armed rivals, following the revoking of Indian occupied Kashmir´s autonomous status on Monday by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi´s executive order came hours after Indian authorities launched a massive security lockdown and cut communications in the restive state to quell any potential unrest.

"My brother lives in Srinagar (in Indian occupied Kashmir). He has small children," Shafiq Butt, a shopkeeper in Neelum Valley, told AFP.

"We haven´t heard from them for the past three days. We don´t know if they were alive or have been killed."

Delhi´s repeal of Kashmir´s special status, earlier the Indian military had used cluster munitions over the Line of Control (LoC) on civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

As tensions mounted, Prime Minister Imran Khan vowed during a joint-session of parliament Tuesday to take up the Kashmir issue with the United Nations while warning Delhi´s decision would likely incite more violence in the region.

"People are leaving but I have nowhere to go," Khursheeda Begum, 60, told AFP from her home.

"I am a widow and have four small kids. I don´t have any other source of income and I am really worried because my house was damaged by Indian shelling."

The summer season usually sees tourists from across Pakistan flock to the pristine Himalayan valley, but officials in Azad Kashmir said hotels and guest houses stood empty as people shied away from entering the area.

"There are around 300 guest houses in the valley and today there is not a single guest in any of them," said Raja Shahid Mehmood, a deputy commissioner in the area. "Tourism in the Neelum Valley has been reduced to an all-time low."

Indian occupied Kashmir has been in the grip of a freedom movement against Indian rule since 1989, and analysts have warned the scrapping of its autonomous status could trigger fresh unrest.