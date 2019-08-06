Asfandyar urges UN to fulfil Kashmir responsibility

ISLAMABAD: The Awami National Party (ANP) President Asfandyar Wali Khan has called on India to take back its decision regarding the status of Jammu and Kashmir, urging the United Nations to fulfil its responsibilities towards the Kashmir issue.

In series of tweets, he emphasised that the right to self-determination was the fundamental right of every nation and Kashmiris should not be deprived of this right.

“Pakistan’s survival is our fundamental need and for peace in Pakistan, peace in Afghanistan is imperative. Like on Kashmir, our stance on Afghanistan peace process is that this process should be taken to its logical conclusion,” he contended.

The veteran politician said that the Afghan peace process should succeed at all costs and called for measures to resolve issues in the region on priority basis. He was of the view that there should be no undermining of the Afghanistan peace process in the wake of Kashmir situation.

Asfandyar said the solution to the Kashmir dispute should be found under the UN council resolutions and as per aspirations of the Kashmiri people. He also insisted that the Indian government should implement the UN Security Council resolutions.

The ANP President said wars always brought bloodshed with them and left the stories of destruction behind. “We should work for peace and no opportunity of peace be missed out,” he said.