NHA links roads, bridges construction to toll tax collection

MANSEHRA: The National Highways Authority (NHA) has moved an undertaking in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) to build road infrastructure and bridges on the Karakoram Highway (KKH) if it began toll tax collection in Mansehra.

The undertaking, which was moved in court the other day by NHA Director Engr Khanzada, stated that amount was approved initially for infrastructural development on NA-35 on the demand of presidents of transport, district bar association and other

organisations.

“This amount is approved on demand of presidents of transport union, district bar association and traders body in their meeting with Khanzada last month,” said the undertaking.