CM calls for effective strategy to solve drainage issues

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Tuesday directed to plan a long-term and effective strategy for resolving the drainage issues, ensuring availability of clean drinking water and beautification of the provincial capital on a priority basis.

Chairing a meeting on the drainage system here, the chief minister directed Peshawar commissioner to come up with a comprehensive plan for resolution of the issues in consultation with Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) and Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar within the next month, adding that due resources would be allocated for implementation of the plan.

The chief minister was informed that labour work on the construction of drains for resolution of water accumulation at the Suray Pul area would be initiated in September this year for which the PC-1 of the project had been finalised.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs71 million as the current drainage system had been incapacitated due to which standing water during rains has become a nuisance for the public.

The meeting was briefed in detail on all the spots where standing water, dirt and non-availability of clean-drinking water had become a common annoyance for travellers and residents.

With regards to the surrounding area on Ring Road Peshawar, 7-kilometer drain is currently under construction from Gulbahar to Pakha Ghulam out of which 2 kilometres have been completed.

The project would be completed at an estimated cost of Rs420 million. The chief minister directed Peshawar commissioner to identify divergence points for drainage of water at necessary places along the 7km long drain to ensure a permanent solution to the longstanding issue.

The chief minister, on the occasion, also took serious notice of the pollution caused by heavy vehicles and general motorcars on their return from workshops especially during rains.

Seismic analysis test conducted at UET Centre

The US-Pakistan Centre for Advanced Studies in Energy (USPCAS-E) in collaboration with the Department of Civil Engineering of the UET, Peshawar, has successfully conducted a seismic analysis test.

The test was conducted at the Earthquake Centre, UET Peshawar, said a press release. The prototype energy-efficient building is making use of low-cost energy-efficient materials for energy saving, it said, adding, this would not only save energy by reducing energy bills but also keep the buildings resilient to earthquakes.

The test provided useful information in the analysis of the seismic behaviour of energy-efficient structures. The analysis and outcome of the test will provide vital information for the professionals working in the field of energy and buildings. This test was a part of the Applied Research Project of USPCAS-E.