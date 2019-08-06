Indian lower house approves controversial IHK bill

NEW DELHI: The controversial Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, which splits Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) into two union territories, was passed by the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with some of the opposition parties walking out.

370 Lok Sabha members voted in favour of the bill and 70 voted against it. The Indian government had on Monday announced that special status to IHK under Article 370 of the Indian constitution has been removed by an order from President Ram Nath Kovind. Indian Home Minister Amit Shah claimed in the Lok Sabha Tuesday that the decision to do so “was not a political move”.

Congress’s Manish Tewari opposed the centre’s Kashmir move saying: “For the first time we are witnessing a state (IHK) being turned into a union territory.”

IHK is under a lockdown and former chief ministers - Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - were arrested on Monday soon after the two resolutions cleared Rajya Sabha. Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba were in IHK on Tuesday to oversee the security measures.