Wed Aug 07, 2019
AFP
August 7, 2019

Balotelli open to playing for Flamengo

Sports

AFP
August 7, 2019

RIO DE JANEIRO: Italian striker Mario Balotelli, who has been looking for a new club since his contract with Marseille ended in June, is open to playing for Flamengo, the Rio de Janeiro side said Monday.

“There has been contact and he was interested in the idea of playing here,” Rodolfo Landim was quoted by Brazilian media as saying.

“He is a great player, without a doubt. But a lot can change before he signs with us.

“It’s true that he is free (from any contract),” Landim said, adding that Flamengo officials had already met the 28-year-old player in Europe.

Sky Sport in Italy reported at the weekend the possibility of Balotelli joining Flamengo for two and a half years.

The striker, who played for Italy in Brazil during the 2013 Confederations Cup and the 2014 World Cup, has never hidden his fascination for the country’s football.

