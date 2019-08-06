Derby win on Cocu debut

LONDON: Two terrific Tom Lawrence goals gave Phillip Cocu’s Derby a 2-1 victory away to Huddersfield in their opening game of the Championship season on Monday.

Wales international Lawrence put Derby, last season’s beaten play-off finalists, ahead on 22 minutes with a neat lob following a disastrous attempt at a backpass by Huddersfield debutant Tommy Elphick.

Lawrence grabbed his second three minutes later when he swept home superbly from the edge of the box in Derby’s first competitive game under Cocu.

The 48-year-old played at the highest level with Barcelona and the Netherlands, winning more than 100 caps, and won the Eredivisie title with PSV Eindhoven three times as a manager.

Derby challenged for promotion last season, falling at the final hurdle against Aston Villa at Wembley and Cocu said the club was also aiming high this season.