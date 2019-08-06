PSF wants seniors to aim high

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Squash Federation’s Senior Vice President Air Marshal Shahid Akhtar Alvi believes it is time for senior players to set their priorities right to bring laurels for the country and justify the investment made by the PSF on their training and international exposure.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday, Air Marshal Shahid said he wanted top players to think of and aim for higher positions instead of being interested in low prize money tournaments.

“I am surprised that a senior player, who has been in the business since long, prefers to appear in $10,000-$15,000 events. Your game never grows if you continue to appear in such low prize money events. Two to three years for a youngster are enough for such events,” he said.

“A senior player must aim higher as only a systematic and consistent approach can make him a competitive individual. Sadly, majority of Pakistani players prefer playing in low prize money tournaments that hardly give them an opportunity to play against top players and improve their game.”

Air Marshal Shahid said there was no use sending the squad to the World Team Championship in such circumstances. “Last time Pakistan finished 19th and this time the prospects were no better. Our leading players don’t put in the hard work.”

While players of all other leading squash playing nations spend from their own pockets to play in international tournaments, the PSF continuously supports Pakistan’s top senior players.

“We have extended every possible support to senior players to improve their PSA rankings. Last year we organised no less than 19 international tournaments to provide the best platform to our leading players. Whatever the current ranking our top players have is because of those tournaments.”

The SVP added: “As a professional player you cannot rely on the federation alone. He needs to have the urge to perform, work on his fitness and have a consistent approach to make himself a better player.

“The PSF will continue to support those players who prefer to give their 100 percent.”

Air Marshal Shahid said the matter of Pakistan’s participation in the world event was discussed with former champions Jahangir Khan and Qamar Zaman. “Both agreed on not sending the team as there was no visible seriousness among the players to perform at their best.”

Tayyab Aslam, Farhan Zaman, Asim Khan, Ammad Fareed, Farhan Mehboob and Ahsan Ayaz got the federation’s full backing in the last three to four years but they failed to give their best and lacked consistency.

Air Marshal Shahid, however, was confident that the junior players would go on to make a name for themselves.

“The junior players who represented Pakistan in the World Championship have some more years at their disposal. Hopefully, they will perform much better in the next meet.

“They have already won over 60 international medals in recent times. Some of them are really talented and are considered as the future of Pakistan squash. Hopefully, they will earn laurels for Pakistan with sheer hard work and consistent approach,” he said.