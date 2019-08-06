One dead in Russia arms depot fire

MOSCOW: Investigators said Tuesday that one person was killed and eight injured after a fire and explosions at a Siberian ammunition depot while thousands of evacuated residents waited to return to their homes.

Monday´s fire at the depot holding charges for artillery shells near the town of Achinsk in the Krasnoyarsk region was the latest accident to hit Russia´s military. Witnesses posted footage on the internet showing a huge column of black smoke rising over a forest.

The Investigative Committee said one person was killed and eight injured as a result of the fire and blasts. Regional officials previously said the accident had left one person missing and up to 12 injured.

By Tuesday, the explosions had stopped but it was too early for residents to return home as the army had to clear affected residential areas, officials said.