Airline employee charged with shipping ice drug

SYDNEY: An airline employee has been charged over his role in importing more than $100 million worth of methylamphetamine into Australia, concealed in a shipping container, authorities said on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old airline customer service representative was arrested after boarding an international flight to Singapore at Melbourne International Airport on Sunday. He has since been extradited back to Sydney and charged with facilitating the shipment of 200 kilograms of the narcotic known in Australia as “ice.”

Australian Border Force officers uncovered the stash after receiving a tip off from New South Wales (NSW) State police regarding a shipping container which arrived from the United States.