HK people urged to stop violence, bring back order

BEIJING: A spokesperson on Tuesday urged people in Hong Kong to stop the violence and chaos and bring back order. It is the immediate task facing all Hong Kong residents, which is very clear given the severe state of affairs in the region today, said Yang Guang, spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.

Yang called on people in Hong Kong to stand firm and guard their beautiful homeland, stressing that now is the crucial moment. “Here we sincerely hope the compatriots in Hong Kong to think calmly about the questions: Who will suffer if the situation becomes irremediable, and who will benefit in the end?” All departments and organs of Hong Kong should never be soft on violent violations of the law, Yang stressed.