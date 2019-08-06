close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
AFP
August 7, 2019

Venezuela accuses US of ‘economic terrorism’

World

CARACAS: Venezuela´s government on Tuesday accused the United States of trying to derail political crisis resolution talks with the opposition after President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on its US-based assets.

The regime of President Nicolas Maduro, in a foreign ministry statement, denounced the US move as "another serious aggression by the Trump administration through arbitrary economic terrorism against the Venezuelan people."

