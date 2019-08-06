Venezuela accuses US of ‘economic terrorism’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CARACAS: Venezuela´s government on Tuesday accused the United States of trying to derail political crisis resolution talks with the opposition after President Donald Trump ordered a freeze on its US-based assets.
The regime of President Nicolas Maduro, in a foreign ministry statement, denounced the US move as "another serious aggression by the Trump administration through arbitrary economic terrorism against the Venezuelan people."
