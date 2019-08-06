Woman magistrate says she is exercising powers under Cantonment Board laws

PESHAWAR: The first woman magistrate at the Cantonment Board Peshawar Quratul Ain Wazir insisted on Tuesday she was exercising powers and carrying out actions under the Cantonment Board laws.

The official was responding to a report published in the August 5, 2019 issue of The News which had claimed that she continued to lead the anti-encroachment drive even though the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, had withdrawn the powers of special magistrate from her.

In a statement, Quratul in Wazir explained that she was acting under the Cantonment Board Act 1924 by exercising powers under Cantonment Food Act, 1966. She vowed to continue actions under the law in the Cantonment Board Peshawar limits. It may be mentioned here that the Home and Tribal Affairs Department had on July 25 issued a notification. It had stated that Special Magistrate First Class powers under Section 14-A of Criminal Procedure Code, 1898 (Act V of 1898) conferred on Quratul Ain Wazir (PMS-BPS-17), Magistrate Cantonment Board Peshawar, were withdrawn with immediate effect. However, the woman magistrate stated that after the notification, she did not act as price control magistrate in the Cantonment Board while her office as Cantonment Board Magistrate continued actions under the Cantonment Board Acts in the Cantonment.