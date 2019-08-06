Status of Kashmir can’t be changed, says ANP chief

PESHAWAR: Awami National Party (ANP) head Asfandyar Wali Khan on Tuesday said that India should revisit policy on Kashmir and resolve the international dispute abiding by the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council.

In a statement issued by Bacha Khan Markaz, the ANP chief said that India cannot change the status of Kashmir that is an international dispute between two neighbouring countries.

He said that UN is a guarantor and was being mandated to materialise all the resolutions passed by Security Council over the dispute.

The ANP chief said that right of self-determination was basic right of a nation and Kashmiri people cannot be deprived of their rights.

He said that India should resolve the dispute keeping in view the wishes and aspirations of Kashmir inhabitants and withdraw its decisions relating to Kashmir, adding the dispute should be solved implementing the resolutions of Security Council.