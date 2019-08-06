Man robbed of Rs8m

PESHAWAR: A man was robbed of Rs8 million at gun-point in the crowded Ganj Gate locality in the provincial capital on Tuesday. It was learnt that two armed men entered a property dealer’s office in Ganj Gate where two parties were busy finalising the deal of a house. Locals said the armed robbers snatched the bag of cash from one Ashfaq Ahmad who was buying a house from one Umar at the office of a local property dealer. The robbers managed to escape after snatching the amount. A spokesman for the Capital City Police said the police had lodged the case and started an investigation. The number of incidents of armed robberies and dacoities has increased in the Peshawar city in recent weeks. Many of these cases are not even reported. Around Rs800,000 were robbed from a local near the Ring Road near a car showroom many days back but the Bhanamari police lodged only a roznamcha or daily diary instead of a first information report which has a proper record. Such cases were lodged in roznamcha and police refused to register an FIR to keep senior officers unaware about the robberies and dacoities in Bahanamari and other police stations in the last few weeks.