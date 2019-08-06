close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Man shot dead by ‘mugger’ in Karachi

National

KARACHI: An employee of a private factory was shot dead over resisting a mugging attempt in the SITE Area on Tuesday. The SITE-A Section police said a motorcyclist was shot multiple times near the Makro store and died on the spot. They said his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family.

