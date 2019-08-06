Man shot dead by ‘mugger’ in Karachi

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: An employee of a private factory was shot dead over resisting a mugging attempt in the SITE Area on Tuesday. The SITE-A Section police said a motorcyclist was shot multiple times near the Makro store and died on the spot. They said his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and later handed over to his family.
