One more dies from Congo virus in Karachi

KARACHI: Health authorities at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) on Tuesday said one more person had been diagnosed with the Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF), who had been admitted to an isolation ward in the health facility, and advised people to take precautionary measures while interacting with cattle and sacrificial animals. “A 29-year-old patient, Zahid Ahmed, was brought to the JPMC Emergency Department with high-grade fever and bleeding from the gums. Doctors suspected a case of Congo fever and after the medical tests, the patient tested positive for CCHF. He has been admitted to an isolation ward for appropriate treatment,” said Dr Seemin Jamali, the executive director of the JPMC, while talking to The News. She said it was the ninth patient of CCHF, who had been brought to the JPMC. Two died during treatment, one took Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA) while five of the patients had recovered and they were discharged from the hospital, she added. CCHF is a lethal viral infection that is transmitted to humans from animals, especially cattle and livestock. Patients are kept in isolation wards to prevent other patients, doctors and paramedics from contracting the viral infection. The virus claimed life of a 27-year old man, who succumbed to the complications of the tick-borne viral disease at a private hospital last month. In view of the extensive movement of sacrificial animals in the country ahead of Eidul Azha, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has issued an advisory, calling for different stakeholders, including individuals and animal health care authorities, to take timely steps for the prevention and control of Congo virus during the next few months.