Deputy speaker refuses to become Sindh acting governor

KARACHI: The provincial assembly’s deputy speaker, Rehana Laghari, has refused to perform duties as the acting governor of Sindh for a period of 10 days starting on Tuesday despite the fact that the federal government has issued a notification to this effect.

Instead, PA Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani has become the acting governor of the province for the interim period of 10 days in accordance with past practice and as mandated by the Constitution. Sindh Governor Imran Ismail left Pakistan for 10 days on Tuesday to perform Haj.

The federal government avoided the issuance of the notification in favour of the PA speaker to become the acting governor in accordance with the constitutional routine owing to his status of being under arrest with regard to cases and investigations initiated by the National Accountability Bureau. Speaking to the media at the PA building, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the country’s president does not have the authority to appoint the deputy speaker as the acting governor if the speaker is present in the country.

Wahab said PA Speaker Durrani will be the acting of governor of the province after the departure of Governor Ismail to Saudi Arabia to perform Haj. \

He said the position of the provincial governor is a constitutional office, adding that in this regard Article 104 clearly states that the speaker of the PA will act as the governor of the province in the absence of the governor.

He added that the president had approved the leave of the Sindh governor, but at the same time, the president had issued an unconstitutional order of appointing the deputy speaker as the acting governor.

“We respect the position of the president of the country, but he erred in the case of the appointment of the acting governor, as he was given an erroneous interpretation of the Constitution, which caused this constitutional problem.” The adviser said the PA deputy speaker was a lawyer by profession, adding that by her refusal to become the acting governor of the province, she had avoided committing a violation of the Constitution. He said Durrani was duly the speaker under oath, adding that under this capacity of his, he had chaired the session of the PA the previous day. He added that the deputy speaker of the House herself has decided that she cannot become the acting governor of the province.

“Being the spokesman for the Sindh government, I am hereby informing you that the deputy speaker of the provincial assembly has objected to her appointment as the acting governor of the province,” said Barrister Wahab. “The president of Pakistan deserves honour, but we all are bound by the Constitution, and the Constitution should not be sacrificed at the altar of one’s ego. Making the speaker the acting governor of the province is not an issue of one’s stubbornness, but it is rather mandated by the Constitution.” Regarding the objection that the Sindh Governor House has to be declared a sub-jail once the imprisoned speaker will move there to perform his duties as the acting governor of the province, Wahab said the Constitution does not make it mandatory for him to live there.

He added that one can perform his duties as the provincial governor while remaining in his own house as long as he fulfils his responsibilities in this regard.

The adviser said that the oath of office of the speaker clearly states that one will not be rendered disqualified as being the speaker until the time he is convicted by a court of law. He said that the incumbent PA speaker is not a convict, but he was merely indicted by a trial court and now he will defend himself against the charges levelled against him.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had been facing several charges at the time he took the oath of office. Wahab also condemned the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. He slammed the latest move of the Indian government to scrap the special autonomous status granted to occupied Kashmir as enshrined in India’s constitution.