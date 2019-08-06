Admission to schools

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Kids won’t have to go thru entry test: Roy
By News report
KARACHI: Prominent philanthropist and vocalist Shehzad Roy has said that soon children seeking admission on schools won’t have to pass entry test any entry test. In a message on Tuesday, Roy said: “As member of the regulatory body on private schools, I am proud to share that soon the trauma faced by kids & parents for admissions to nursery class would be over. A kid of that age should not be required to face any admission test. This will be binding for all top private schools too.”
