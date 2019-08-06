close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
Admission to schools

August 7, 2019

Kids won’t have to go thru entry test: Roy

By News report

KARACHI: Prominent philanthropist and vocalist Shehzad Roy has said that soon children seeking admission on schools won’t have to pass entry test any entry test. In a message on Tuesday, Roy said: “As member of the regulatory body on private schools, I am proud to share that soon the trauma faced by kids & parents for admissions to nursery class would be over. A kid of that age should not be required to face any admission test. This will be binding for all top private schools too.”

