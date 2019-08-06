Man kills minor son over domestic dispute

SIALKOT: A man killed his four-year-old son by smashing him to ground over a domestic dispute. According to police, Muhammad Nazim in a fit of rage over a domestic issue smashed Bilal to the ground in his house in Baqarpur village. As a result, the boy sustained fatal injuries and died on the way to hospital. On the report of his wife the police have arrested and booked him.

GIRL DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A minor girl died in a road accident on Tuesday. According to police, a speeding tractor-trolley hit a motorcycle in village Doburji Mallhian, leaving Habiba, 12, dead on the spot and her relative Imran injured.

ROOF COLLAPSE INJURES TWO BROTHERS: Two brothers sustained injuries when a roof of their mud house collapsed on them in Mohallah Rasoolpura on Tuesday. Sajid, 22 and Majid, 24, were present in the room when its roof caved in, leaving them injured. They were shifted to hospital.