Wed Aug 07, 2019
August 7, 2019

2 sisters among six women abducted

National

 
August 7, 2019

FAISALABAD: Six women, including two sisters, were abducted in different incidents here. Accused Irshad along with his accomplices abducted two sisters from Chak 235/RB whereas Usman and his accomplices allegedly kidnapped a woman from Chak 4/JB. Shahbaz and his accomplices allegedly seduced and abducted a woman from Rafiq Colony whereas unidentified accused kidnapped a woman from Chak 198/RB. Meanwhile, an unidentified man abducted a woman from Koh-e-Noor Chowk and sold her at a prostitution den.

