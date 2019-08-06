2 sisters among six women abducted

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Six women, including two sisters, were abducted in different incidents here. Accused Irshad along with his accomplices abducted two sisters from Chak 235/RB whereas Usman and his accomplices allegedly kidnapped a woman from Chak 4/JB. Shahbaz and his accomplices allegedly seduced and abducted a woman from Rafiq Colony whereas unidentified accused kidnapped a woman from Chak 198/RB. Meanwhile, an unidentified man abducted a woman from Koh-e-Noor Chowk and sold her at a prostitution den.
