Wed Aug 07, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 7, 2019

Kiln owners demand three years to install zigzag system

National

TOBA TEK SINGH: Kiln Owners Association Tuesday urged the Punjab government to give them at least three years to install zigzag system for their kilns.

Association president Haji Ghulam Rasool chaired a meeting in which a resolution was passed, stating that untimely monsoon rains had caused much loss to kiln owners and the government should issue interest free loans for them to adopt zigzag technology.

The resolution also demanded the federal government to restrain the FBR from recovery of income and sales taxes as talks of kiln owner leaders were underway with the relevant authorities.

