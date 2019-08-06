Woman murdered by husband

FAISALABAD: A woman was murdered by her husband at Chak 139/GB, Samundri. According to Maria Sajjad’s parents, their daughter was allegedly electrocuted to death by her husband Sajjad Ahmad and in-laws over domestic issues. On the other hand, Sajjad said that his wife Maria was busy working in the house when she suddenly touched a live wire, which caused her death. Samundri City police have registered a case under Section 302 of PPC and started investigation.

TRADE FAIRS: Businessmen of Pakistan and Russia should participate in international trade fairs and exhibitions to cultivate direct B2B relations, said Russian Federation trade representative Yury M Kozlov.

Addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Tuesday, he said that diplomatic relations between Russia and Pakistan had been deep rooted since 1948. He said that Pakistani products had a good place in the Russian market. He ensured that the forthcoming Pakistani delegation would be interacting with Russian companies. In this regard, he gave the FCCI president a list of Russian companies so that they could reach relevant members.

Earlier, in his welcome address, FCCI president Syed Zia Alamdar Hussain said that there was huge potential of enhancing bilateral trade between the two countries. He further said that we should try to opening banking channel between Russian Federation and Pakistan to improve the bilateral trade. He said that a delegation of the FCCI would attend an international fair in Russia in September 2019. He said that there was no progress made on an agreement signed three years ago for the construction of north-south 1100km gas pipeline to connect terminals in Karachi and Lahore for receiving liquefied natural gas. He appreciated the cooperation of Russian Federation in energy sector and suggested that the Russian companies should also work on solid waste projects in Faisalabad.

MOOT: Institute of Pharmacy, University of Agriculture Faisalabad Tuesday arranged a moot on nanomedince at Centre for Advanced Studies, UAF. Chairing the moot, former Vice Chancellor University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences UVAS Muhammad Nawaz said the importance of nanomedicine could not be ignored in terms of achieving healthcare goals.