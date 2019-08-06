Shahid Afridi in Twitter spat over Kashmir

NEW DELHI: Former stars of fierce cricket rivals India and Pakistan traded online barbs Tuesday over New Delhi’s explosive decision to strip restive Kashmir of its autonomous status. Famous Pakistani cricket, ‘Boom Boom’ Shahid Afridi, in a tweet, urged the United Nations to intervene in the Indian move to bring the disputed state of Jammu & Kashmir under the national government’s direct rule. "Kashmiris must be given their due rights as per #UN resolution. The (have) the right of freedom like all of us," Afridi, who announced his retirement from international cricket last year after playing 398 one-day matches, wrote on Twitter. "Why was @UN created & why is it sleeping? The unprovoked aggression & crimes being committed in Kashmir against #Humanity must be noted. The @POTUS (President Trump) must play his role to mediate."

Afridi has been vocal about his political views online, often getting in to a social media fights with Gambhir, who is now a member of parliament for Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party. Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.