Trump blames video games for mass shootings

WASHINGTON: Video games are partly to blame for mass shootings, Donald Trump said during a speech in the wake of a spate of shootings. According to British media, he suggested games that "celebrate violence" should be discouraged and made harder to buy. "We must stop the glorification of violence in our society," he said. "This includes the gruesome and grisly video games that are now commonplace. "It is too easy today for troubled youth to surround themselves with a culture that celebrates violence. We must stop or substantially reduce this, and it has to begin immediately." The president did not give any details on what form that crackdown might take or how it would be launched. On Saturday, a shooter killed 20 people in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas, in what authorities said appeared to be a racially motivated hate crime. Hours later another gunman killed nine people in Dayton, Ohio. The comments came in a speech addressing those shootings, in which Mr Trump also blamed the internet for radicalising those who conduct violent attacks. He spoke about the "dark recesses" of social media sites and the damage they can do. He also spoke about mental health reform and condemned "racism, bigotry and white supremacy".