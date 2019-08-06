close
Wed Aug 07, 2019
Mehtab Haider
August 7, 2019

Ministries asked to submit performance report

Mehtab Haider
August 7, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The PTI-led government has directed all ministries/divisions to submit one year performance report to highlight achievements during last 12 months.

According to official communication sent out to all ministries/divisions, the government has sought performance report of last one year as the government was going to accomplish one year into power on coming August 18, 2019.

All ministries/divisions have been busy for preparing their respective performance reports which will be submitted within this ongoing week. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is also making plans to highlight performance achieved by the government in last one year period.

