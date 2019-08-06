Unilaterally tearing apart IHK won't help national integration: Rahul

NEW DELHI: More than 24 hours after the Indian government pulled off a political coup to end Indian Held Kashmir’s (IHK) special status, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday slammed the “abuse of executive power” by the ruling BJP and said the move would have grave implications for India’s national security.

“This nation is made by its people, not plots of land,” he wrote on Twitter, spelling out what the party line would be going forward.

“National integration isn’t furthered by unilaterally tearing apart J&K (IHK), imprisoning elected representatives and violating our constitution. This nation is made by its people, not plots of land,” he said.

President of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Mehbooba Mufti termed the BJP's move to revoke Article 370 as the darkest day in Indian democracy.

“Decision of J&K (IHK) leadership to reject 2 nation theory in 1947 & align with India has backfired. Unilateral decision of GOI to scrap Article 370 is illegal & unconstitutional which will make India an occupation force in J&K,” Mufti wrote on Twitter.

“It will have catastrophic consequences for the subcontinent. GOIs intentions are clear. They want the territory of J&K by terrorising its people. India has failed Kashmir in keeping its promises,” Mufti added.

Former Chief Minister of IHK Omar Abdullah termed the unilateral move by the Indian government to revoke Articles 370 and 35A as a total betrayal of the trust that the Kashmiri people had reposed in India when the state acceded to it in 1947.

“The decisions will have far-reaching and dangerous consequences,” Abdullah said in a statement. He added that the unilateral, illegal and unconstitutional decisions will be challenged by the National Conference. “A long and tough battle lies ahead. We are ready for that.”