Countrywide rallies blast Indian move against Kashmiris

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Rallies and demonstrations condemning Indian move to annex Kashmir and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri Muslims’ freedom struggle continued on Tuesday, following Narendra Modi government’s amendment to Indian constitution to change Kashmir’s disputed status.

Different organisations from all walks of life took out rallies where workers chanted slogans and raised banners condemning Indian occupation and genocide of Muslims in Kashmir. The leaders addressing the workers demanded immediate reply to Indian aggressive policies to liberate Kashmir from Indian occupation.

Jamaat-e-Islami, on the appeal of its ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, organised countrywide protest rallies to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami leaders took out a rally from Egerton Road which marched towards Press Club, led by party’s Secretary General Ameerul Azim.

MULTAN: Political parties and civil society and traders took out rallies to expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. PTI MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr led a big rally from Bosan Road, which culminated at the press club. Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran staged a demonstration on Cantonment Mall Road to express solidarity with Kashmiris. Also, Jamaat-e-Islami staged a demonstration against Indian atrocities on innocent people of held Kashmir. JI leader Dr Safdar Hashmi said the whole nation was concerned over grave situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

GUJRANWALA: Various religious, political and social organisations Tuesday held rallies to demonstrate solidarity with Kashmiri people on GT Road, Gujranwala. The participants were holding banners inscribed with slogans against India.

FAISALABAD: Activists of Jamaat-e-Islami on Tuesday took out a rally against India for changing status of held Jammu and Kashmir. The rally emerged from Chiniot Bazaar and culminated at the same place after marching through Chiniot Bazaar and Chowk Clock Tower. The protesters were carrying placards and banners to express their solidarity with Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, activists of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Kashmir Ittehad Group also took out a joint rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris. The rally was led by former deputy mayor Muhammad Amin Butt and Chaudhry Bahadur Ali, Kashmir Ittehad Group chairman.

APP adds from Sargodha: The University of Sargodha (UoS) condemned the human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people. Students and teachers also formed a human chain, acknowledging the sacrifices of Kashmiri people and organised a peace walk in which they chanted slogans against India and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

PESHAWAR: The teachers and students of the public-private institutions on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir by arranging various functions to condemn the oppressive measures being taken by the Indian security forces there. Speakers at a seminar called upon the policymakers to take the strategic decisions through the Parliament and carry out intensive lobbying for the Kashmir cause.

Prof Abdur Rauf, Prof Rauf, Director, Pakistan Study Centre, Prof Dr Fakhrul Islam, Chairperson, Department of International Relations, Dr Minhas Majeed, Prof Dr Shabbir Ahmad Khan, PUTA President Prof Dr Fazli Nasir addressed the seminar.

Later, a rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmir.

The Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar observed the day to express wholehearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people and against abrogation of the Article 370 and 35 A by the Indian government to change the disputed status of occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

In Kohat, people from all walks of life participated in the rally to express solidarity with people of Indian-occupied Kashmir and condemned Indian brutalities on innocent Kashmiris.

LAKKI MARWAT: On the directives of District Scout Commissioner Nazir Ahmad Khan, the education department with the support of boy scouts association arranged a walk in Lakki Marwat city to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

MARDAN: The political and religious parties took out protest rallies to show solidarity with the people of Indian occupied Kashmir across the district.

Traders also staged a rally. It was led by Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Zahir Shah and other office-bearers of Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (Zahir Shah group).

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A rally was staged against Indian government act to abolish the special status of held Kashmir and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri civilian.

Scores of people including students, members of civil society, religious organisations took to the streets carrying banners and placard.

MINGORA: The civil society, civil defence, schoolchildren, peace committee and others took out a rally at the Nishat Chowk against India for abolishing the special status of the occupied Kashmir.

BARA: A rally led by the newly-elected Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafeeq Afridi, former MNA Muhammad Shah Afridi, Malik Zahir Shah, Anjuman Tajiran Bara Said Ayaz Wazir, Sikh community members and others was taken out from Bara Chowk and ended at the tehsil gate. Also, a large number of people including students, civil society members and representatives of the business community participated in the rally.

KHAR: President of the Traders Union Haji Khan Bahadur, Haji Muhammad Zaman, Pakistan People’s Party president Aurangzeb Inqilabi, Haji Said Badshah of JUI-F, Mufti Sultan Muhammad, Sufi Muhammad of JI and others condemned India for committing atrocities in the occupied Kashmir.

They threatened the Modi’s government to stop atrocities otherwise the movements could lead to confrontation to the state.

JAMRUD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leaders and workers led by district amir Said Kabir took out protest procession against India for depriving Kashmiris of their rights in the main bazaar of Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district. Speaking on the occasion, the speakers said they stood by the Kashmiri people through thick and thin.

HANGU: A rally led by the deputy commissioner Tayyab Abdullah was taken out from Adda Mosque and culminated at the Station Chowk. The speakers made it clear that Kashmir is the Jugular vein of Pakistan and could not be separated so easily.

KALAYA: Deputy Commissioner Orakzai district Khalid Iqbal Wazir and District Police Officer Salauddin Kundi led a rally taken out in favour of the people of the Occupied Kashmir. Protests rallies were also staged in North Waziristan, South Waziristan and other districts.

MIRPUR (AJK): Azad Jammu & Kashmir Tuesday echoed with mass public rallies against India to mark their extreme resentment and protest over New Delhi’s sinister decision of revoking article 370 and 35-A of its constitution withdrawing the special status of the internationally-acknowledged disputed Himalayan Jammu & Kashmir state.

Anti-India rallies at all major cities and towns throughout Azad Jammu Kashmir were the hallmark of the day to mark protest against the Indian nefarious decision of harming the ancient integrity and entity of the disputed Jammu & Kashmir state.

Rallies were staged in Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Bhimbher, Rawalakot, Palandri, Haveili, Jhelum valley and the forward Neelam valley at the LoC.