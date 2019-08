Apollo Club advance

LAHORE: Apollo Club marched into the next round of 35th M Yasin Akhter Memorial Cricket Tournament after beating Punjab CLub by 97 runs at Aleem Dar Academy Ground on Tuesday.Scores: Apollo Club 238/6 in 20 overs (Agha Salman 73, Rehan Nadeem 37, M Akhlaq 72, Abyaz Rizvi 22, Hamdan Javaid 2/46). Punjab Club 141/9 in 20 Overs (Gohar Abbas 26, Ahsan Waleed 18, M Abubakar 12, Furqan Majeed 35, M Rameez 3/10, Agha Salman 2/14).