Lille breaks club record for Yusuf

LILLE, France: Lille have paid a club record 16.5 million euros ($18.4 million) for Trabzonspor’s Turkey attacking midfielder Yusuf Yazici, the French outfit announced on Tuesday.

The fee for 22-year-old Yazici, who has made 14 international appearances since his debut in 2017, beats the 14 million euros the Ligue 1 side spent on Brazilian playmaker Thiago Maia in 2017.

“He has great technical qualities, he has an ability to create space, a very high quality shot on goal and has a remarkable left-footed pass which will all improve our squad for the coming season,” Lille’s general manager Marc Ingla said.

Portugal centre-back Edgard Ie moves in the opposite direction to the Turkish Super Lig as part of the deal for Yazici who has signed a five-year contract.

He has been brought in by the team who finished second in the French top-flight and qualified for the Champions League as a replacement for Ivory Coast forward Nicolas Pepe, who has joined Arsenal for 80 millions euros and Portugese forward Rafael Leao who has left for AC Milan for 35 million euros.