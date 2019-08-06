Parents blamed for golfer Ko’s slump

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WELLINGTON: Golfer Lydia Ko’s ex-coach blamed her parents for her slide down the rankings Tuesday, accusing them of mishandling the former world number one and “turning her into ordinary”.
“It really is a very sad situation to observe,” US-based coach David Leadbetter told Radio Sport, as he implored the Korean-born New Zealander’s parents to ease up on the one-time prodigy. Ko was youngest ever world number one as a 17-year-old, but now aged 22 she has slumped to number 24 after missing last week’s British Open cut by a whopping 10 shots. Leadbetter said Ko, who has gone through a succession of coaches and caddies since turning pro, needed to be given the freedom to manage her own affairs. Under her first coach Guy Wilson, Ko was the world’s top-ranked amateur for 130 weeks, won two LPGA tour events and never missed a cut in 25 professional tournaments.
After joining Leadbetter in 2013, she won 17 titles including two majors on the LPGA Tour and an Olympic silver medal. But since that three-year relationship ended in December 2016, Ko, who signed with sportswear giant Nike the following month, has won only one tournament and slipped down the rankings.
