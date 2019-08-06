Siberia burning: Russians choke on forest fire smog

BOGUCHANY, Russia: Svetlana Tuflyakova is in a hurry as she pushes her small son in his pram, keen to get back inside her house and away from the permeating smoke of Siberian wildfires: “It feels like it fills your whole body,” she says. Tuflyakova lives in the village of Boguchany in Krasnoyarsk region, about 100 kilometres (60 miles) from raging fires which have engulfed vast territories and filled residential areas with smog. “There is nothing to breathe,” said 32-year-old Tuflyakova. “We can´t hide from it... Children and adults are coughing non-stop.” Large fires are an annual occurrence in Siberia, but this summer smoke has enveloped some of its largest cities, including Krasnoyarsk, and locals are angry at what they perceive as government inaction. Though authorities have now increased efforts to put out the blazes, the burning area is continuing to expand.