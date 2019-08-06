El Paso residents tell Trump tostay awayafter shooting

EL PASO, United States: Residents in majority-Hispanic El Paso told US President Donald Trump Tuesday to stay away amid fury over his anti-immigration rhetoric as he struggles to unite the country in the wake of mass shootings that killed 31 people. Trump is scheduled to travel Wednesday to the Texan border city where 22 died in a weekend gun massacre, and to Dayton, Ohio where a second mass shooting hours later left another nine dead. The president called on Americans in a nationwide address Monday to condemn bigotry but community leaders say his words rang hollow set against a longstanding refusal to call out white supremacy and a history of provocative tweets widely condemned as racist.

“This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday´s tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso,” tweeted Beto O´Rourke, a Democratic presidential hopeful and former congressman who grew up in the city. “We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here.” Before striking at a Walmart superstore in El Paso, the 21-year-old suspected gunman, who is white, reportedly posted an online manifesto railing against a “Hispanic invasion of Texas.” Critics pointed out that the language echoed much of Trump´s rhetoric on Twitter and at rallies, where he has frequently framed Hispanic migrants as part of an “invasion.” Trump has also characterized Mexicans and Central Americans as criminals, gang members and rapists and described the communities of African American lawmakers on several occasions as “infested” with crime and filth. El Paso congresswoman Veronica Escobar, whose district includes the area targeted by the gunman, urged Trump “to consider the fact that his words and his actions have played a role in this.” “From my perspective, he is not welcome here,” Escobar told MSNBC.