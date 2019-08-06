Algeria issues arrest warrant for ex-defence minister

ALGIERS: An Algerian court has issued an arrest warrant against a former defence minister and army chief, along with his son, for alleged “conspiracy”, state television reported Tuesday. The warrant against Khaled Nezzar follows a series of legal moves against high-profile figures in the regime of ousted president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. The court in Blida, southwest of Algiers, said Nezzar was suspected of “conspiracy and breach of public order”, according to a news ticker on national TV. The retired general has for weeks been on the run in Spain, where he has been joined by his son, according to Algerian media reports. Nezzar recently claimed that as protests mounted against Bouteflika in April, the president´s powerful brother had sought his advice on how to crush the protest movement. The former minister told the Algeria Patriotique news website — run by his son Lotfi Nezzar — that Said Bouteflika had mulled declaring a state of emergency and firing army chief Ahmed Gaid Salah.