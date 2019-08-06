Turkey shuts independent news site Bianet

ISTANBUL: A Turkish court has ordered the blocking of news site Bianet, known for its human rights coverage, on “national security” grounds, according to a decision published on Tuesday. The decision also targeted 135 other online addresses including YouTube and DailyMotion videos, as well as the Twitter account of Kurdish member of parliament Oya Ersoy.

The court in Ankara said the decision — which followed a police request — would “protect... national security and public order”, without explaining how. Founded in Istanbul in 1997, Bianet is well-known in Turkey for its articles on human rights, violence against women and its exhaustive coverage of trials linked to freedom of expression. Its articles are published in Turkish, English and Kurdish. “The decision has not even been transmitted to Bianet, we found out by chance,” the site´s lawyer, Meric Eyboglu, told AFP.