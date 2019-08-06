Nobel laureate Toni Morrison dead at 88

NEW YORK: Toni Morrison, the first African-American woman to win the Nobel Prize for Literature and one of America´s best loved writers, has died following a brief illness, her family said in a statement Tuesday. She was 88. “It is with profound sadness we share that, following a short illness, our adored mother and grandmother, Toni Morrison, passed away peacefully last night surrounded by family and friends,” they said. “Although her passing represents a tremendous loss, we are grateful she had a long, well lived life,” the statement added, describing her as “the consummate writer who treasured the written word.” Morrison wrote 11 novels, many of them touching on life as a black American, in a glittering literary and award-laden career that lasted over six decades. She also penned numerous essays, poems and speeches and was often referred to as America´s “conscience” for her poignant takes on race and human rights, never afraid of commenting on the day´s weightiest political issues.