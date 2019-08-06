White supremacist danger

Another white supremacist terrorist, another attack on a migrant community, another crusader for the cause of the white race. The target this time was not Muslims, it was Hispanics in the US – in El Paso. If blame is to be apportioned, it will go right to the top of the US administration. The current US President Donald Trump has been leading the building of hysteria against non-white migrants to the US. The shooting at a Walmart in El Paso left over 21 people dead, including seven Mexican citizens. Another nine people were left dead in an attack in Dayton, Ohio. But the problem is not limited to fringe characters. Some in the media have begun to call the attack in El Paso ‘Trump-inspired terrorism.’ The attack on the border town of El Paso falls in perfect continuum with the current regime's rhetoric of building a border wall to keep out Mexicans. Behind the rhetoric, the US has become an environment that is threatening to non-white immigrants.

For a US president who claims to see the fight against terrorism a key part of his legacy, white supremacist terrorism is low on the list of priorities. If anything, this is the exact political climate that many think Trump believes he will thrive in. No one in the current US administration has admitted the problem of white supremacism and the rise of neo-fascism as a serious threat. The focus remains on Muslim terrorism. In the context of the US, calls for gun reform, while correct, miss the point in the case of the El Paso attack. This is not the first white supremacist attack in recent times in the country. It will definitely not be the last if the entire political and cultural environment does not change. Trump began to talk about mental illness while talking about the attack, while others have spoken about gun violence. All miss the fundamental point: white supremacist terrorism is a serious threat to non-white migrant communities throughout the so-called white world. Much of the legacy of white settlers as migrants have been forgotten. Yes, it is correct that this is the 31st mass shooting in the US in the last year alone, but American society's problem of white supremacism will have to be considered a real threat.