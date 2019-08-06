Tour stage cancelled after death

WARSAW: Organisers of the Tour of Poland cancelled on Tuesday the day’s scheduled fourth stage following the death of Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht.

“Out of respect for Bjorg, the organisers with the officials and the teams have decided that the fourth stage of the Tour of Poland will be cancelled,” said a statement on the Tour website. The 22-year-old died after colliding with a concrete structure around 30 kilometres into the third stage on Monday following rain. He was resuscitated on the spot, then taken in a critical condition to a hospital in the southern city of Rybnik, where he died on the operating table.

Lambrecht won the Under 23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege and finished second in the Tour de l’Avenir in 2017 behind this year’s Tour de France winner Egan Bernal before turning professional last year with Lotto Soudal.This year he placed 12th at the Criterium du Dauphine, winning the best young rider category, fourth in La Fleche Wallonne and sixth at the Amstel Gold.